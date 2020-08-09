WEST, Juanita Marjorie Juanita Marjorie West, Born January 16, 1931 in Clay County, WV and passed away July 24, 2020 in Cheney, WA. Juanita was born to Arnold Grose and Margaret I. Wright. She leaves behind her favorite dog, Precious; husband Edward F. West; and her children Jerraldine "Jerrie" E. Stafford, Charles "Skip" A. Carlson, Scott A. Anderson (Lisa), Cheryl J. Vaughn (Greg); grandchildren Sean S. LaRue (Brea), Brandon G. Stafford (Amy), RE H. Carlson (Candace), Christopher, Cami, Joe, Andrew Anderson, Jerriel (JJ) Stewart, Dustin Smith (Melissa), Patrick Everman, Brittany Everman, and 14 great-grandchildren. Juanita retired from Safeway. She attended and loved her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sang in the World's Fair, 1974 in Spokane. Juanita enjoyed the following hobbies: sewing, cooking, singing in the church choir, and gardening in her rose garden most of all. She enjoyed passing the time watching scary movies and playing games with her grandkids. Juanita will be remembered for her love of family, of dogs, and, of course, laughter. A private celebration of life with her family will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store