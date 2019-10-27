WARD, Juanita (Herman) "Joan" Passed away on October 18, 2019 in Spokane at the age of 81. Joan was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 22, 1937 to her kind and loving parents, Joe and Cordelia Herman. She lived in Michigan for the first eight years of her life and then the family moved out west to Spokane. Being the fifth of eight children was a happy and fun way to grow up. She went to Hamilton grade school and graduated from Rogers High School in 1955 where she enjoyed being in choir and triple trio. At the age of 18 she met Allen Ward who was stationed at Fairchild AFB and married him on September 15, 1956. They had four children, Mark Allen (Carolyn) Ward, Kim Marie (Tom) Rohall, Lori Jo Ward and Jeffery Jon Ward. The family lived in many places around the word including: Casablanca, Morocco, Madrid, Spain, Okinawa and Kaiserslautern, Germany while traveling with her husband in the Air Force. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Allen Ward, parents, Joe and Cordelia Herman, son, Jeffery Ward, brothers, Dennis and Bob Herman and sisters, Eleanor Oost, Colleen Roberts and Beverly Lemoine. Joan is survived by her children, Mark, Kim and Lori; six grandchildren, Shannon (Joe) Smith, Danielle (Kevin) Lee, Alaina (Malcolm) Contois, Jessica (Jacob) Anderson, Marissa (Bob) Wilson and David Ward. Also, Joan's very cute great-grandchildren, Emma Contois, Connor Contois, Avalyn Smith, Greyson Smith and Nathaniel Wilson. Joan is survived by her brother, Duane Herman and sister, Diane Herman as well as a brother-in-law, Bob Oost. Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at Heritage Funeral Home at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 4th at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA at 10:30am.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019