Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judi Jeannette (Jackson KUEHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KUEHN, Judi Jeannette (Jackson) (Age 71) August 25, 1947 - April 4, 2019 Judi Kuehn peacefuly passed away in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Phinney Ridge, Seattle, after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Judi was born in Spokane to Ralph Jackson and Agnes (Douglas) Jackson, attended Audubon Grade School, Havermale Middle School and North Central High School, "65". Smart and an excellent student, she went on to get her B.A. in Political Science at WSU "69". In her senior year she met, fell in love with and after graduation married her dancing partner Edd Kuehn "S.P.H.S. 64" in a Red, White and Blue wedding on the 4th of July, 1969. Edd's brother, Mike, pulled a U-Haul to the coast for them as their Karmann Gia couldn't, and their life adventure started. In Seattle, Judi had a successful career working for the National Bank of Commerce, Security Pacific, Attorney Alan Axelrod, Common Wealth Pacific and Mark Odell, where she made many lasting friendships. Their early childless years were hard work, getting established, buying a home, planting roots, but lots of time for fun and games in the alley. Judi being quite athletic, played many years for the Ravenna Tavern at Greenlake C.C. where they won several Rec. League Softball championships, and a volleyball mixed championship at Magnolia C.C. Skiing in the winter all around the northwest, Sun Valley, vacations in Hawaii and Mexico, music concerts, and road trips in the Healy. Judi became a big Mariners fan so life changed a little when son Austin was born in October, 1983. Judi just became a baseball Mom, N.C.L.L., Ballard High School, Lower Columbia Red Devils, UPS Loggers. She was a tough scorekeeper and loved watching Austin play. She also loved reading novels, sewing, gardening, road trips enjoying America's landscapes and camping in the Vanagon pop top camper. She loved entertaining, partying with friends and loved ones. She loved those softball reunions at Camano Island with the girls. She loved eating Edd's cooking because she didn't have to cook. She was the family's C.F.O., the glue that kept it all together. Oh yeah, and her number 1 entertainment was always "Politics". Judi is survived by her husband of 49 years and nine months, Edd; their son Austin; his partner Emely; granddaughter Georgia Marie; stepbrothers Larry and Dave McMacken and their spouses; sister-in-law Gail Jackson; nephews Doug and Todd Jackson; grandnephews Bradly and Riley Jackson; cousins and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews on Edd's side. Judi has left this world but her family and friends will remember a kind, honest, hardworking, loving wife and mother, and who could ever forget that smile. There will always be a special place for her in the hearts of those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Douglas. Judi will be buried in a private ceremony in LaFollete Cemetery, Lincoln County as per her wishes. A celebration of her life for all friends and family will be held Sunday, September 29th, 1pm-5pm at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club, 17301 Beach Dr., NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. Attendees are encouraged to bring stories, pictures, and a favorite dish to share at the potluck, beverages provided. A special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice team that helped so much in our time of need, during and after, you were all wonderful.

KUEHN, Judi Jeannette (Jackson) (Age 71) August 25, 1947 - April 4, 2019 Judi Kuehn peacefuly passed away in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Phinney Ridge, Seattle, after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Judi was born in Spokane to Ralph Jackson and Agnes (Douglas) Jackson, attended Audubon Grade School, Havermale Middle School and North Central High School, "65". Smart and an excellent student, she went on to get her B.A. in Political Science at WSU "69". In her senior year she met, fell in love with and after graduation married her dancing partner Edd Kuehn "S.P.H.S. 64" in a Red, White and Blue wedding on the 4th of July, 1969. Edd's brother, Mike, pulled a U-Haul to the coast for them as their Karmann Gia couldn't, and their life adventure started. In Seattle, Judi had a successful career working for the National Bank of Commerce, Security Pacific, Attorney Alan Axelrod, Common Wealth Pacific and Mark Odell, where she made many lasting friendships. Their early childless years were hard work, getting established, buying a home, planting roots, but lots of time for fun and games in the alley. Judi being quite athletic, played many years for the Ravenna Tavern at Greenlake C.C. where they won several Rec. League Softball championships, and a volleyball mixed championship at Magnolia C.C. Skiing in the winter all around the northwest, Sun Valley, vacations in Hawaii and Mexico, music concerts, and road trips in the Healy. Judi became a big Mariners fan so life changed a little when son Austin was born in October, 1983. Judi just became a baseball Mom, N.C.L.L., Ballard High School, Lower Columbia Red Devils, UPS Loggers. She was a tough scorekeeper and loved watching Austin play. She also loved reading novels, sewing, gardening, road trips enjoying America's landscapes and camping in the Vanagon pop top camper. She loved entertaining, partying with friends and loved ones. She loved those softball reunions at Camano Island with the girls. She loved eating Edd's cooking because she didn't have to cook. She was the family's C.F.O., the glue that kept it all together. Oh yeah, and her number 1 entertainment was always "Politics". Judi is survived by her husband of 49 years and nine months, Edd; their son Austin; his partner Emely; granddaughter Georgia Marie; stepbrothers Larry and Dave McMacken and their spouses; sister-in-law Gail Jackson; nephews Doug and Todd Jackson; grandnephews Bradly and Riley Jackson; cousins and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews on Edd's side. Judi has left this world but her family and friends will remember a kind, honest, hardworking, loving wife and mother, and who could ever forget that smile. There will always be a special place for her in the hearts of those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Douglas. Judi will be buried in a private ceremony in LaFollete Cemetery, Lincoln County as per her wishes. A celebration of her life for all friends and family will be held Sunday, September 29th, 1pm-5pm at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club, 17301 Beach Dr., NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. Attendees are encouraged to bring stories, pictures, and a favorite dish to share at the potluck, beverages provided. A special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice team that helped so much in our time of need, during and after, you were all wonderful. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close