BEEKMAN, Judith A. (Age 77) Judith A. Beekman went to her Lord May 27, 2019. Judie was born in Ford, NJ June 16, 1941 to Floyd and Katherine Austin (both deceased). She met her husband of 54 years at Lakehurst, NJ. Judie is survived by her brother, Butch Austin, Judie and Butch were extremely close growing up together; her children Shannon Selzler, Ellensburg, WA, Ronald Beekman Jr. (Michelle), Spokane, WA and Greg Beekman (Allison) of Seattle. She has four grandchildren and six greats that were her pride and joy. Judie was friends with nearly all she came into contact with. A service is being planned at the South Plainfield Baptist Church in New Jersey. Her close-knit family in New Jersey can attend her memorial being arranged by her brother, Butch (Mary Jane). Thanks for caring for her, CCNW and Hospice of Spokane.

