Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Committal 10:30 AM Pines Cemetery Mausoleum 1402 S. Pines Rd Spokane Valley , WA

EMERSON, Judith A. (Age 81) Judith Ann Emerson passed away October 9, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born on March 17, 1938 in Carthage, IL to Floyd and Myrtle Daily. Judith graduated from Marycliff High School and later married Dave Emerson on June 23, 1973. She worked as a nursing home administrator and licensed practical nurse for over 30 years. She and Dave owned several facilities over the years. She also cooked at the Eagles and Elks for ten years. She retired at age 69. Judith was a president of: The Postal Service Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi (Valley Chapter), a Trustee of the Elks, and Elks Ladies Auxiliary twice. Judith is survived by her children, Brent C. Beldin, Brenda L. Shields (Keith), and Bonita M. Powers; step-children, John Emerson and Robert Emerson; as well as several grandkids and great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; two sisters; husband, Dave Emerson; step-daughter, Kathy Emerson; and beloved cousin, Kirby Ashburn. A committal service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 10:30am at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Following the committal, a memorial gathering/potluck will be held at 2pm at the Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

