HEROUX, Judith Adelle After a lengthy battle with multiple types of cancer, Judith Adelle (Greenleaf) Heroux, 77, of Spokane, passed away May 28, 2019. She was born to the late Wesley and Ama Laubscher in Whittier, Alaska. Judi is survived by her husband, Rich Heroux, her sons Dean Greenleaf and Derrek Greenleaf and their families, including four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graduate of the University of Washington, Judi taught Elementary school throughout the Northwest, touching the lives of many students. She was a strong child advocate through CASA - Court-Appointed Special Advocacy. Donations in her name can be made via https://casaforchildren.org Her ashes were spread by family at Marina Beach Park in Edmonds. Please contact Dean or Derrek for information.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019