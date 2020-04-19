HANKEL, Judith Ann May 28, 1941 - April 9, 2020 Judith Ann Hankel went to be with our Lord on April 9th, 2020. She married Robert "Bob" J. Hankel in 1959. They went on to have four children. Judy worked for the East Valley School District for over 30 years. She was an avid quilter, and square dancer who loved to travel and work in her flower gardens. She is survived by Melinda Hankel (daughter), David and Linda Hankel (son), Kevin and BJ Hankel (son), numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren, her sisters Karen and Jim Cotter, Sharon and Mike Stewart, and sister-in-law Donna Gibson. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Hankel, parents Lloyd and Betty Gibson, brother Terry Gibson, and her son Robert J. Hankel Jr. "Rob". A Memorial Service will be at a later date.

