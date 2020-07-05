LYBRAND, Judith Ann (Camarda) Judy passed peacefully on June 15, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. In our grief, we are shaken by the wholeness of her life. Judy was born in Beverly, Massachusetts on November 11, 1943. Her family moved to Santa Cruz, California where Judy spent her days playing in the ocean, picnicking with her parents on Cowell's Beach and sneaking penny candy and chewing gum from her father's grocery store for her and her friends. Judy had a smile that the angels would envy. She could find the goodness in anyone. At her very core, she exuded tender loving kindness. Judy was Italian and an amazing cook. Food was the conduit through which she would gather together family and friends for laughter, celebration and love. Judy was fierce, stubborn, funny and dependable. No one, not a single soul, would want for comfort when in her presence. Judy's love for her husband, children and grandchildren was unquestionable. She was the best "Noni". Her love and support has made us all better human beings. Judy fought a valiant fight with cancer. She never quit, the cancer merely pushed her to battle more boldly, with grace, and dignity and humor. Every time we heard our mother's laugh or saw her beautiful smile, it made our day better. We knew that if she was laughing or smiling that things couldn't be that bad. She always had a way of comforting us despite her own challenges. She has earned her eternal rest. Now it is left to us to try to be worthy of her sacrifices by following her example. She was loved. She will be greatly missed by all of us who were blessed to have her in our lives. Judy is preceded in death by her father Louie Camarda, mothers Mary and Jeanette Camarda, her husband Michael Lybrand, sisters Susan West and Chris Stowe, brother Steve Mondini, her four children Diane Roff(Mark), Gina Garcia (Tiffany), Rick Garcia (Shelia) and Lisa Garcia (Joe) and her seven grandchildren Taylor, Connor, Jordan, Jed, Griffin, Tate and Luca. There will be a private memorial due to COVID. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Judes Children Hospital.



