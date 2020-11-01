RITTER, Judith Ann August 24, 1936 ~ October 16, 2020 Judith Ann Ritter, age 84, passed away on October 16 with family by her side in Arroyo Grande, California. She was a native to Spokane, born August 24, 1936, daughter to Dr. Donald and Georgia Corbett in Spokane, Washington. Judy was raised with her two brothers (Don and Dr. Bob) in Spokane. She attended the Helen Bush School in Seattle and the University of Washington. While there she became a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. On October 24, 1959, Judy married Robert Alexander Ritter in Spokane. Honeymooning in Carmel, California their marriage spanned 47 years and was filled with love, liveliness, entertaining and traveling. They settled in Spokane and together they raised four wonderful children: Robert Jr., Donald (deceased), Richard and Marguerite (Mia). Judy had a passion for entertainment and travel. After working years in the travel industry, she opened her own travel agent business - South Hill Travel. Judy and Bob had the honor of visiting over 25 countries around the world. She was loved and respected by her colleagues and clients. When she wasn't traveling, Judy enjoyed planting flowers, cooking and entertaining for friends and family. Summers were spent at their cabin on Hayden Lake water skiing, golfing and relaxing on the famous Ritter dock. When fall approached that meant football. Judy could hardly wait to watch her boys play ball as she and Bob were very proud parents. She loved sports and was an enthusiastic follower of professional golf and football. Judy also was an amazing cook. Upon retiring down in Arizona, she had more time to perfect her skills and try new recipes. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday and her excitement for preparing the holiday meal for the family was a joy to experience. Judy deeply loved her family and for that we are blessed, honored and grateful for her love. Cheers to "Jude," thanks for being such a wonderful mom!! We will miss you!! Judy is preceded in death by husband (Robert A. Sr), her father (Dr. Donald), her mother (Georgia), her brother (Donald), her brother (Dr. Robert) and her son (Donald). She is survived by sons Robert A. Jr. (Tammy), Richard (Mysti), daughter Marguerite (Doug) Cameron and eleven grandchildren: Jack, Kendall, Morgan, Corbett, Perry, Tenley, Alex, Reagan, Sam, Katie and Jacob. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.