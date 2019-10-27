Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anne THIES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THIES, Judith Anne Judith Anne Thies, nee Melville, our gracious mother went to meet her Savior on October 19th, 2019. She had a valiant 39 years of remission from breast cancer but lost her battle from reoccurring cancer. Judy aka: Jude was born July 22, 1940 in Lamont, WA to Isabelle and Willis Melville. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, best friend and sister Janie Donahue and the love of her life, husband Warren. She is survived by her brother Doug (Donna); son Warren Todd (Liz), his children Alyssa (Devin), Alexis (Christopher); son Troy (Amber), his children Andrew (Lacey) and Alaina; youngest son Monte (Kim) and their children TJ, Tygr (Taryn), and Micki; and "just like a son" nephew Patrick Donahue (Stacey) and their children Isabelle, Nicklaus, and Addison. Judy had four great-grandchildren, Ella, Tysen, Brensen and Hayden, who held a special place in her heart. Judy's life revolved around her love for her family and being with her children, grandkids, great-grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews and all her extended family. Judy worked throughout her life. She worked at the A&W Root Beer stand in the valley as a young girl, and she had many crazy antics to tell of that time. She babysat neighborhood kids when her children were young. She also worked at Rena Ware, Jacklin Seed and finally Central Valley School District in the food program where she excelled in her job and eventually retired from the school district. Judy never met a stranger, as she was kind, giving and loving to everyone she encountered. A sparkle in her eye, a smile on her face and a joy for life is how she started her day. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church as a lifelong member. She served during Mass, helped in their food bank and was always lending a hand by driving church members, prepping meals and assisting with celebrations. Helping others was her life mission, and throughout the years she worked with or managed: Catholic Charities, House of Charity, St. Vincent DePaul, , Family Promise and the Christmas Bureau. She enjoyed her widowers' group, exercise group at CenterPlace and her lifelong girlfriends, "the golden girls." All her friends provided unconditional love and support throughout her life. They were a highlight in Judy's world. Judy loved her family, and she was complete when she was surrounded by them. She set the bar high with her wonderful husband Warren, on how to live a truly loving and caring life. She loved the family river cabin, Gonzaga sports teams, cooking for a crowd, and Priest Lake adventures. She had a great love for all family pets - birds, dogs, ducks, goats (which brought on a lot of stories filled with laughter).The greatest gift she gave was that her door was always open for anyone who needed her. She leaves behind a large group of lifelong friends. Judy blessed us with her amazing gift of loving and accepting everyone. The family wishes to celebrate Judy's life with services at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley. A Vigil with Rosary will take place on Friday, November 1st at 3:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated and lunch to follow on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 am. Private family burial at Pines Cemetery following the church services. The family suggests donations to The Hospice House or the . Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery services are in charge of arrangements.

