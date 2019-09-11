Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Calhoun Garoutte "Judy" DARRAH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DARRAH, Judith Calhoun Garoutte "Judy" (Age 79) On Monday, July 22, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer, Judith "Judy" Calhoun Garoutte Darrah passed away at the age of 79. Judy was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 21, 1940 to Scott J. II and Elizabeth "Betty" Calhoun Garoutte. Judy graduated from Minneapolis West High School and married Jay Dee Leavitt July 11, 1959. They had two children, Joan and Jeff. After their divorce in 1965, Judy was a devoted single mom, working full-time and raising her children until marrying her second husband, Bert Darrah, June 17, 1978. She became a loving step-parent to Bert's four year-old son, Ed. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Betty, her husband, Bert , and her brother, Scott (Pat) Garoutte. She is survived by her children, Joan, Jeff, and Ed, and her eight grandchildren. Judy held dear extended family including LaVonne (Bohnsack) Garoutte, and Carol (Garoutte) Gates. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Spokane, Spokane Valley Food Bank or Meals on Wheels, in memory of Judy and Bert, who were devoted to their ministries.

