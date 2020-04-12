Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ellen (Phillips) ATKINSON. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

ATKINSON, Judith Ellen Judith Ellen Atkinson (Phillips) passed away March 26, 2020. Judy was born in Walla Walla, WA to Rodney Morris Phillips and Reba May Phillips (Riggle) on November 21, 1937. Most of her school years were spent in Buckley, WA, where she graduated from White River H.S. in 1957. She worked in the circulation department at the Walla Walla Union Bulletin for four years before moving to Spokane, WA, in 1960 she worked for the Spokesman Review and Chronicle for nine years. She worked at Pacific Northwest Bell in the engineering department mostly doing clerical work for ten years before retiring to be a housewife. While working at the Chronical she met and married the love of her life, Richard N. Atkinson. She will be laid to rest beside Richard at West Greenwood Cemetery. Due to these very trying times a memorial will be determined at a later date. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Florence (Roy) Daschofsky of Walla Walla, WA. A memorial stone will be placed in her and her husband's name in the Phillips family plot in Walla Walla's Mt. View Cemetery at their request. Dick and Judy designed this memorial marker about one year before Richard's passing. She is survived by one brother Dick Phillips, one sister-in-law Iva Thuringer and three sons Frank (Suellen), Rick (Sarah) and John (Gale), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

ATKINSON, Judith Ellen Judith Ellen Atkinson (Phillips) passed away March 26, 2020. Judy was born in Walla Walla, WA to Rodney Morris Phillips and Reba May Phillips (Riggle) on November 21, 1937. Most of her school years were spent in Buckley, WA, where she graduated from White River H.S. in 1957. She worked in the circulation department at the Walla Walla Union Bulletin for four years before moving to Spokane, WA, in 1960 she worked for the Spokesman Review and Chronicle for nine years. She worked at Pacific Northwest Bell in the engineering department mostly doing clerical work for ten years before retiring to be a housewife. While working at the Chronical she met and married the love of her life, Richard N. Atkinson. She will be laid to rest beside Richard at West Greenwood Cemetery. Due to these very trying times a memorial will be determined at a later date. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Florence (Roy) Daschofsky of Walla Walla, WA. A memorial stone will be placed in her and her husband's name in the Phillips family plot in Walla Walla's Mt. View Cemetery at their request. Dick and Judy designed this memorial marker about one year before Richard's passing. She is survived by one brother Dick Phillips, one sister-in-law Iva Thuringer and three sons Frank (Suellen), Rick (Sarah) and John (Gale), six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close