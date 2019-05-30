Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Fisette COOPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOPER, Judith Fisette Judith Fisette Cooper passed in her home with loved ones near on May 25, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1944 in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan to Gordon Fisette and Dorothy Maier. Judy, a 25-year resi-dent of Post Falls, had also lived in Seattle, San Diego, Taiwan, and the greater Spokane area. During her working life, she worked for Boeing, American Sign & Indicator, ISC, and East Valley School District. Also, she was a wine exporter and assisted those with special needs. Judy was an avid book reader and wine enthusiast. She loved spending time in nature, boating, and working in her garden. She enjoyed music and all varieties of art. Judy was a longtime member and served on the board of The Spokane Valley Art Counsel. Judy was always positive and outgoing. She loved to meet people and had the unique ability to make all those she knew feel special. She will be dearly missed. Judy is survived by her son, Shamus Tucek of Bend, OR; daughter, Deanette Gepford Fisette of Spokane, WA; brother, Kenneth Fisette of Spokane; sisters Dorothy Gepford and Glennis Moore, both of Spokane; grandchildren, Rachel Brandt of Spokane and Wyatt Tucek of Bend; and great-granddaughter, Autumn Brandt of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Cooper; her parents and stepdad James Maier; her brothers, Gordon, Bruce, Donald, Glen Raymond Fisette also Edward Maier; and her sisters, Rita Smith and Marilyn Fisette. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. Please share memories of Judy at

