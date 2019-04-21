Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Gail SCHNEIDER. View Sign

SCHNEIDER, Judy In the early hours of Monday, March 25th, Judy Woodruff, loving sister, friend and mentor, mother of three, and grandmother of four, passed away at the age of 73. Born Judith Gail Schneider at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington, to Fred and Betty Lou Schneider, Judy was known for her studious manner, though she kept her high school pep squad uniform all her life. In 1963, she graduated from Shadle Park High with Honors and began studying nursing at Deaconess Hospital. In 1964, during her studies, she met Brian Woodruff, a young visiting doctor from England. They married in 1967 and moved to Dundee, Scotland, where Judy nursed and Brian finished medical studies. In the spirit of adventure, they moved to Canada, first to Vancouver, where Cara was born, and then to Nanaimo, where Aimee and Christopher were born. She adored being a mom and her absolute devotion continued until the end of her life. Judy loved spending every major holiday with her sisters, Cheryl and Diane, her brothers-in-law, Sandy Cooprider and Nick Stewart, and her beloved nieces and nephews. Most precious were summers at Lake Chelan, and Christmases in Nanaimo, where the cousins ran wild and Judy and her sisters conducted events from the kitchen. Judy had as much curiosity as she had knowledge, and she could weave a tale as well as she could listen. She had a very large, diverse and loyal group of friends, with whom she spent countless hours. One of her great pleasures was throwing elegant and lively candle-lit dinner parties. She equally cherished quiet evenings with her devoted companion, George. She travelled to far-flung places, including Berlin, Paris, Nagoya, Rome, Stockholm, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Hawaii. Most recently, after her cancer diagnosis, she flew to Montreal to spend time with her grandchildren. Judy's yoga practice shaped much of her later life and yielded wonderful friendships. She loved the rigorous and physical practice of yoga and took great comfort in its spiritual teachings. She will be deeply missed by her children, Cara, Aimee, and Christopher; her sons-in-law, Jeff and Magnus; and her daughter-in-law, Chinatsu. Her grandchildren, Oliver, William, Mina, and Lenox take comfort in the image of Grandma doing yoga in heaven, smiling down on them. As that old Roman philosopher Seneca said: As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is. She had a good life.

