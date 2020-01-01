Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Judith Lorraine "Judy" BENSON


1942 - 2020
BENSON, Judith Lorraine "Judy" (Age 77) Of Spokane Valley, Washington was called home to Heaven on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Judith was born August 15, 1942 in Williston, North Dakota, to Thomas and Hazel Stuller. She lived her early days in Froid, Montana, moving to Spokane at the age of nine, in 1951. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, class of 1960. She later graduated from Spokane Community College, earning her Associates degree in Applied Science. Judy worked at Spokane Pres-to-log in the screen printing division. It was there that she met Neill Benson, her husband of 38 years. Together they raised three children, Cindy Wiedmer, Kelley Skinner, and Dennis Benson. Judy's hobbies included doll-making, sewing, knitting, baking, gardening, Bingo, fishing, canning, and she was an avid sports enthusiast. Her favorite teams were the Zags and the Seahawks. She lived in their home for 50 years, before moving to Holman Gardens in 2016. Holman Gardens was selected for its connection to her church, Spokane Valley Baptist Church. Judy was an active member of the church for 47 years. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Stuller, various aunts and uncles, and her beloved husband Neill. She is survived by her sisters Mary Thorne and Helen Autrey, her children Cindy (Kevin) Wiedmer, Kelley (Paul) Skinner, and Dennis (Shannon) Benson, grandchildren Chris (Melaney) Skinner, Ashley (Ray) Bernal, Megan Skinner, Ian Warren, and Josh Wiedmer, one great-grandchild: Faith Skinner, and various nieces and nephews. A visitation for Judith will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. A funeral service will occur Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Spokane Valley Baptist Church, 1222 S. McDonald Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. A graveside service will occur Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 1, 2020
