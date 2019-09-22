Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith "Judy" Newman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEWMAN, Judith E. "Judy" Our beloved mother, Judith "Judy" Newman entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born September 19, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Olive (Jones) Yochum. Judy was raised on a large family farm outside of Lapwai, ID with nine siblings. She graduated Lapwai High School in 1962, was briefly employed with First Security Bank and was a devoted church member where she met her future husband Myron Newman. They were married on June 12, 1965 and together raised five children in Spokane, WA. Judy was both a homemaker and active member in her parish. She volunteered with the Catholic Daughters of America, the church choir and the prayer chain. She especially enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Judy shared 49 happy years of marriage with her husband until his death in 2014. Judy's passing has left a hole in our lives and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her five children, six brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Vigil Rosary services will be Friday, September 27 at 7pm, with viewing beginning at 6pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 11am also at St. John Vianney at 503 N Walnut, Spokane Valley, WA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. Online tribute at

NEWMAN, Judith E. "Judy" Our beloved mother, Judith "Judy" Newman entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born September 19, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Olive (Jones) Yochum. Judy was raised on a large family farm outside of Lapwai, ID with nine siblings. She graduated Lapwai High School in 1962, was briefly employed with First Security Bank and was a devoted church member where she met her future husband Myron Newman. They were married on June 12, 1965 and together raised five children in Spokane, WA. Judy was both a homemaker and active member in her parish. She volunteered with the Catholic Daughters of America, the church choir and the prayer chain. She especially enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Judy shared 49 happy years of marriage with her husband until his death in 2014. Judy's passing has left a hole in our lives and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her five children, six brothers, two sisters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Vigil Rosary services will be Friday, September 27 at 7pm, with viewing beginning at 6pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 11am also at St. John Vianney at 503 N Walnut, Spokane Valley, WA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close