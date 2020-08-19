ELLIS, Judith Rae (Ashley) "Judy" Judy entered into rest on August 17th, 2020 at her home. She was born July 22nd, 1931 to Fred and Ruby Ashley in Spokane, WA and was named 14 days later after Dame Judith Anderson. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Judy married John W. Ellis on August 3rd, 1951 and had seven children. Her life was baking cake that was eaten before it cooled off, and trying to make lunch with half loaves of homemade bread courtesy of her children. So, she was busy. In the later years Judy was involved with Job's Daughters and was Grand Guardian of WA State, as well as a member of the Eagles (A Dancing Queen). Sew Easy 2 was her home away from home in recent years where she created many blankets, quilts, and table runners for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Quite a feat for a legally blind woman, thank you to those who assisted. She also made hundreds of batches of homemade Almond Roca to give to family and friends during the holidays. Judy is survived by children Lynn (Thomas) Barnes, Alan (Tess) Ellis, Paul Ellis, David (Laurie) Ellis, Gail (Brian) Deichl, Susan, and Mark (Dawna) Ellis and her 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and sister Patricia Howard. She was predeceased by her husband John W. Ellis, her brother Fred (Pete) Ashley; parents Fred and Ruby Ashley; sisters Anita Johnson, Josephine Peterson, and Grace Brodhead. Family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 10:30am. Friends are invited to drive by and pay your respects to Judy at the Fairmount Memorial Park from 11:30 am-12:00noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Lung Association
