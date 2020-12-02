MELTON, Judson L. Jud Melton passed away at home in Post Falls, Idaho, on November 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Jud was born on December 30, 1934 in Cordova, Alabama to Floyd and Grace Melton. During WWII, the family moved to the west coast so Floyd could work in the ship-works and at Hanford. They moved to Cheney after the War. Jud graduated from Cheney HS in 1953 and from the State College of Washington (Now WSU) in 1958, with a BS in Agriculture. While in college, he joined the Washington Air National Guard and served in the Guard for 20 years, retiring in 1978. He married Jerry Graham in 1958 and went to work for the USDA, Soil Conservation Service. In 1962, while working for the SCS, he had the opportunity to attend flight school and flew in fighter interceptors for the Air National Guard. He and Jerry had three children: Jeff Melton, Jennifer Valdez, and Julie Reathaford. In 1977, Jud married Karen Morrison and added two more daughters, Sherry Morrison and Debbie Edmiston. In 1983, the family moved to Post Falls and began a thirty+-year remodel on an old home. He retired from the Soil Conservation Service in 1994. Jud is survived by his wife, children, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Jud enjoyed gardening, water-skiing, football, and his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer at the family home.



