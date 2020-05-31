BAUMAN, Judy Ann (Age 73) Judy Ann Bauman, age 73, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 with her two daughters by her side. Born to the late James and Marguerite Hayward. She graduated from Rogers High School (1964). She had a degree in bookkeeping and was a 44 year employee of Northwest Seed & Pet. Judy is survived by daughters Amy Rainey (Mark) (ND), and Sheila Walker (Loon Lake), grandsons Austin Artis , Adam Artis, Jace Simpson and Tavis Walker. She is also survived by her siblings Erna Hayward (Australia), Jean Hayward (Endicott), Linda Greenhalgh (Stephen) (Endicott), Ernie Hayward (Kathi) (Spokane) and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by daughter Wendy Sue Bauman and parents James and Marguerite Hayward. Judy was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She loved to garden, read, watch the Food and Hallmark channels, shop, and she was a collector of many things so much that her favorite thing to say was "you girls are going to have fun when I am gone", laughing while she said it. She was super fond of her beloved Basset Hound Daisy who she cooked special meals for every day. She loved Russel Wilson and Seahawks football and telling us "go Hawks" . She was an amazing woman. One of a kind. She was smart, funny, kind, sweet and gentle and was loved by us all. She will be so incredibly missed. *Memorial Service will be held at a later date (mid July) due to the current restrictions.



