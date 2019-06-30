Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann (Lilienthal) CLEMENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLEMENSON, Judy Ann (Lilienthal) Judy Ann Lilienthal Clemenson was born July 28th, 1947 and passed away at her winter home in Gold Canyon, AZ on April 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Judy fought so hard and was not ready to give up until the very end. Judy is survived by her husband of 49 1/2 years, Vern Clemenson; and their four children, Scott (Gera), Travis (Stacey), Conner and Tyler; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Anne Johnston Glassmaker, her father Kenneth Charles Lilienthal and her grandmother Hazel O. McClintock. Judy and her sister Arlene Herling were "rescued" by their dear grandmother Hazen McClintock after two years in foster care. Grandma "Mac" cared, nurtured and loved them till they left the nest after graduating from Eatonville High School, Eatonville, WA. Grandma Mac gave the girls a good home and taught them right from wrong. After high school Judy went to work at a mortgage company in Tacoma, WA. Tacoma is where she met Vern Clemenson. He was in the Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. Eventually they married and moved to Spokane, WA. Spokane is where they raised their four boys. Vern and Judy did an amazing job raising their children. The Clemenson family had a fulfilling and wonderful life also enjoying many years at their home on Priest Lake. Cherished and wonderful memories will be shared by the family for many years to come. Judy was a devout Christian having completed a five-year Bible study called "Bible Study Fellowship". She enjoyed life and loved her family so very much. Her next great love was golf. She could golf seven days a week if feasible. Judy was very conservative; knowledgeable and passionate about politics. Judy will be missed by so many. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be in two stages: Priest Lake, Idaho Community Church on August 3, 2019 at 2:30 P.M.; Gold Canyon Methodist Church in Gold Canyon, Arizona on January 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Judy to the following: Priest Lake Search and Rescue, PO Box 78, Coolin, Idaho 83821.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019

