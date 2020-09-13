JONES, Judy G. Judy (80) was born December 20,1939 to Melvin and Marie Peterson in Spokane WA, and passed peacefully at Sacred Heart Medical Center on August 21, 2020 surrounded by as much family as allowed. Judy was the oldest of 7 children. She attended St. Pascals Catholic School, Marycliff Catholic School, and graduated from West Valley High School. When Judy was 15, she wanted to help her financially struggling family, and started working at a movie theater as an usherette, even though she was under the working age. However, Judy and her mom lied about her age to get the job. That's just one early example of the woman she was. She worked at Roundup, a local grocery store, through her teens and into young adulthood. She eventually got a job at Kaiser aluminum, where she continued to work for 30+ years. During that time, she was married twice, and had two daughters whom she loved endlessly. She was a woman known for her extreme stubbornness but her selflessness was unparalleled. She had a crude sense of humor, the mouth of a sailor, but a heart of gold with Jesus in it. She loved her family more than anythingexcept The Seattle Seahawks, Jeff Gordon ("my Jeffy" as she'd call him), Tiger woods, a cold glass of whiskey, or even warm glass of whiskey. Judy LOVED all kinds of sports including NASCAR. We are convinced that her sister in Seattle could hear Judy clear from Spokane Valley with her LOUD yelling when her teams were losing or winning. No one dared wear UW Huskies attire near her. "Huck the fuskies!" (her words not ours). She enjoyed playing card games, spending time at the lake with her sisters, children, and grandchildren in her younger years. She loved a good day at the casino. She spent most of her time reading, watching game shows, and Court TV in her last years. When God made Judy he sprinkled in some sass, dark humor, but poured love to the brim. She was unapologetically HER, and we loved her for it. She is survived by daughters: Melinda Nickeson (Steve), Christie Sotin, sisters: Carolyn Patterson (Bill), Patty Erickson (Dennis), Her brother Mike Peterson Grandchildren: Britny Wilson (David), Nicole Nickeson (Scott), Chris Nickeson (Niki), Tyler Nickeson and Taylor Sotin, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She is Preceded in death by her parents Marie and Melvin Peterson and her siblings Richard (Dickie) Peterson, Linda and Roy Warren and Sharon Peterson. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Pascals Catholic Church 2523 N Park Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 on September 19th, 2020 at 11am. Donations can be made directly to her daughters for the cost of this extremely long obituary j/k. Flowers can be sent to the church the day of her service.



