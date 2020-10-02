JOHNSON, Judy Kay 1941 - 2020 After a brief battle with cancer, Judy passed peacefully in her sleep on September 18th. Born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Spokane, WA. Judy was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn and father Fritz. Survived by her husband Randy of 34 years; her brother Roy (Pam) Uecker; six children - Mike (Jackie) Dewey, Christine (Louie) McGuire, Rodney (Brenda) Dewey, Ronda (Vance) Black, Tina (Rod) Sowl and Greg Johnson; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Judy worked at the Office Tavern for 14 years and DSHS for 25 years. She was an active member of the Dukes Auto Club, Dragin's Race Team and Deer Park Drag Strip Reunion. Judy enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved Halloween and Christmas as well as her Blues Music, Dancing and Traveling, not to mention her Bud Light and Bloody Marys. She wasn't only an Amazing Wife but a Caring and Supportive Mother and also a Great Friend to so Many. Funeral Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on October 9th at 1p.m. with a Viewing at 12p.m. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.



