LOOPER, Judy Kay (Age 76) Judy Kay Looper, 76, of Spokane, WA, unexpectedly passed away at her home on August 30, 2020 due to complications from a recent surgery. She was born July 30, 1944 in Polson, Montana, to Thomas (Arthur) and Charlotte Powell. She married Thomas Ray (T. Ray) Looper on August 6, 1966. She is survived by her husband (T. Ray). Her daughter Nicole (Art) Jacobson, and their two daughters Rebecca and Katie of Spokane. Her son Craig (Jill) Looper, and their children Derek and Jessica of Snoqualmie. Her sisters Terry (Alan) Reusser and Laurie (Mike) Franklin, brother-in-law Gale Decker and numerous nieces and nephews who many of them looked to her as a second mom or grandma. Mrs. Looper was a very talented pianist and organist and loved playing at her various churches in addition to playing with anyone who wanted to take a seat on the piano bench next to her at her home or wherever she could find a piano. She was also a devoted grade schoolteacher as a profession for nearly 30 years, but her true calling as a teacher was as a Wife, Mom, Gram-me, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, and Friend As a loving Wife every day for over 54 years, the bond between Ray and Judy was as strong as they come. The vacations, motorhoming, winters in Arizona, golf trips, family traditions and just the simple quiet nights alone togetheranyone who witnessed the two of them together could feel the bond and love between them. They taught us all everyday what true love looks like. Mom was the one who taught us it is OK to say "I love you" more than once on the same 30-second phone call. We always knew and always will know how much she loved us. We are pretty sure we won the Mom lottery and the examples she set every day as an ideal parent will stay with us forever. She was our biggest fan in everything we did and taught us every day there truly is a way to love unconditionally. Gram-me loved her grandchildren so much and had all the time in the world for them. She was so proud to be their Gram-me and loved the unique personality they each have. Some of the most fun Gram-me had was having the kids come stay in Arizona with them, taking them on their cross-country motorhome trips, and she was always up for any game they wanted to play (board games, card games, the Wii, etc.). Anyone who knew Gram-me quickly learned there is always time for fun and gamesespecially with her grandkids. Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt was a well-deserved title for her. Some of our best memories as a family was spending time in Ronan, Montana during the summers or over the holidays with our large extended family. With her four sisters and lots of offspring there was never a shortage of entertainment for us all. She was typically right in the middle of it and simply loved watching her extended family grow up around her. Family large or small, far or near, is a key ingredient to a full and happy life. She was a Friend to so many people. Her caring nature was a magnet for people and so many people are honored to be able to call her a friend. She cared deeply about her friendships and valued her experiences with each person, whether it be a weekend golf trip, a simple coffee meeting, or the numerous visitors at their homes in Spokane and Arizona. Thanks for teaching us how easy and natural it can be to make lasting relationships with friends. Wife, Mom, Gram-me, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and Friend you left us all too early, but we know you are now reunited with your parents, your sister Linda and too many others. We also know you will continue to shine your unconditional love down on all of us. You inspired us each and every day and the amazing lessons we all have learned from you and the memories we have made with you will live on in our hearts forever. A celebration of Judy's life will be planned in the future



