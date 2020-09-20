KONKOL, Judy (Kofmehl) On Monday, March 30, 2020, God brought Judy (Kofmehl) Konkol home into his loving embrace. Judy was an incredibly loving person with an unshakable faith in God and an extraordinary love and loyalty to family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Judy was born in 1966 in Spokane, WA to James and Anna (Hoerner) Kofmehl. She grew up on a small farm outside of Deer Park, where she graduated from high school before attending college and working as an orthodontics technician in Spokane. In 1993 she married the love of her life, Greg Konkol, and in 1999 her twin daughters, Hailie and Jamie were born. Judy loved God, her family and close friends beyond what words can describe. She was known for her positive attitude, sense of humor, infectious smile, compassion and thoughtfulness of others, particularly those in need. Judy was a central grounding force for her family and friends, often organizing holiday celebrations and social functions, and known as the "Kool-Aid Mom" over the years. Some of Judy's interests and hobbies included camping, hiking, riding motorcycles, shooting, going to the lake, boating, gardening, card games and reading. Most of all, Judy loved bringing family and friends together for love, laughter and connection, regardless of the occasion or location. Judy was preceded in death by her father Jim and mother Anna. Surviving are her husband Greg and two daughters, Hailie and Jamie, as well as, her beloved sisters; Nancy, Susan and Karen, brothers; Larry, Bob and Joe, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Church service will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 10:00 am at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 E 6th St., Deer Park, WA. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held afterwards at 1:00 pm at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. 115 S 2nd St. Cd'A, ID. Please visit her online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.