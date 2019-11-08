Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy L. IMPECOVEN. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

IMPECOVEN, Judy L. (Age 80) Born on October 11, 1939 in Spokane, she went to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019, after a long and unmerciful fight with Parkinson's Disease. Judy graduated from North Central High School, and attended EWU before meeting Jerry, the love of her life. Judy and Jerry married in 1959 and were blessed with 47 years of marriage and five children. Their favorite place in the world was Loon Lake WA, where they made a special gathering place for their family and friends, and numerous pets for many years. Judy enjoyed a successful career working for McCarthy Management/ Sabey Corporation for over 30 years, before the side effects of her disease forced an early retirement. Her pastimes included snowmobiling, boating, lounging on the beach with a good book, dancing, and playing billiards. She was always ready for a competitive game of cards, particularly Pinochle, and her own special 'No Peakie', with anyone naïve enough to challenge her. At the early age of 51, Judy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and she and Jerry bravely faced this challenge together. She realized life's journey is short; to live as if each day might be your last, and never take those you love for granted. Judy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry Impecoven, son Darren Impecoven, granddaughter Kami Lynn Impecoven, and sisters Joyce Tefft, and Joan Blakemore. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Gary) Cantlon; and sons Kim (Margie) Impecoven, Terry Impecoven, Kirk (Sarah) Impecoven, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, fondly remembered and forever an important part of the lives of her family. While we are saddened to see her leave, we are incredibly grateful that her pain has ended, and she is with God in a better place. "We begin to remember not just that you died, but that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget". Author: Unknown A memorial service will be held at Riplinger Funeral Home (4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA), on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The family would like to extend a special 'thank you' to the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living at Northpointe for the many years of kindness and support shown to Judy. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's. Guestbook at:

