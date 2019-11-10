Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Marie (Rice) KOCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOCH, Judy Marie (Rice) Judy Marie (Rice) Koch passed away and was called to heaven October 31, 2019. Judy was born to Lloyd and Bernice Rice of Iron Mountain, Michigan on November 3, 1945. Judy always felt special that she had four brothers: Mike, David, Jim and Bill Rice all from Michigan and Wisconsin areas. Mike and sister-in-law Linda Rice (deceased), David and sister-in-law Jeanette Rice, Jim and sister-in-law Lynn Rice, and Bill Rice (deceased). Judy was the middle child of five children and adored her brothers very much and told each of them they were her favorite. Growing up Judy and her family moved many times because of her dads work and she attended many schools where she met many friends and still to this day are some of her best friends. Judy enjoyed traveling back to Michigan and Wisconsin to visit her family and seeing her friends Susie and Bonnie who she met when she was eight years old. At age 16, Judy and family moved to Spokane, WA and soon after she met her husband Ken Koch, who was the love of her life. Ken and Judy married in 1961 and had two children, Denise (Koch) Toutloff and Jim Koch. She has one granddaughter Shayla Toutloff who she loves with all of her heart. Judy loved her family very much, she loved her faith, loved traveling, loved the ocean, camping, reading, her home and her yard, the Holidays, she loved sports and loved watching Shayla play volleyball and never missed a game. Judy loved working at Washington Trust Bank and all her bank friends and belonging to the retired lady's group. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Ken Koch, her daughter Denise (Koch) Toutloff, son-in-law Mike Toutloff, one grandchild Shayla Toutloff, son Jim Koch and Kristie Carlon. Her two brothers David (Jeanette) Rice, and Jim (Lynn) Rice. Judy also leaves many cousins, beloved nieces and nephews. There will be no service as these are her wishes, she has asked you to remember her with love, her great sense of humor, her generous heart and her love for God. We will be having a casual celebration for Mom on Saturday, November 16th 2:00-5:00 PM at Illinois Avenue Bar and Grill, 1403 E. Illinois. Please no flowers, just remember the loving mom, wife, friend she was.

