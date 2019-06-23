|
MORRIS, Judy Rae August 11, 1944 June 18, 2019 Judy Rae Morris passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. She was preceded into death by her husband of 44 years, Patrick Morris, her son Larry Morris, her parents James and Ann Towey. Her brothers, Bill Bates and James Towey and her sister Maryann Cibello. She is survived by her brothers Tom and John Towey, her sister Patty Merisch, her son Pete Morris, daughter Chris Morris, and grandsons Jason Stobie, Jeremy Carey, Brandon Morris, and Brady Stelzer. Her great-grandbabies, Brody Crane, Brooklyne Stobie, and Gatlin Stobie. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She loved baking, crafts, the casino, and her grandbabies. She worked for Goodwill industries for numerous years, until her retirement. She loved the Oregon Coast, her cabin on the Pend Oreille River, and her family. Heaven received a Glorious Angel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 pm at Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019