FAIRCHILD- JACOBS, Julia A. (Age 78) Julia A. Fairchild-Jacobs, passed away February 23, 2019 in Sun City West, Arizona. She was born May 23rd, 1940, the only child to Anna Mae and Oscar Funk in Ferdinand, ID. Julie and her family moved to Craigmont, ID her freshman year and graduated from Craigmont High School with a class of 13 students. She was a cheerleader, a drum majorette, and played sax in the school band. After graduating, she moved to Spokane where she met and married Peter Fairchild. They had three children: Peter (1964), Brian (1966) and Victoria (1970). Upon separating, she began to develop a career in the hotel industry starting with Gateway Hotel then progressing to be Director of Sales and Catering for the Red Lion in the Spokane Valley. She was a member and past president of the Executive Women's International and many other professional groups including Toastmasters and BPW. After leaving the hotel industry she took a job in H.R. with a new start-up company, Itron. Julie reconnected with a Tom Jacobs, a guy she had gone to high school with, and they fell in love. After relocating to Redmond, WA. they were married in 1995. Julie reinvented herself again and became a licensed Hypnotherapist. She always had a "physic gift" and went onto helping many people with her own practice in Redmond, WA. She also became an ordained minister and preformed weddings for friends and on top on the Space Needle. "Reverend Stumpy" became a nickname. It was the happiest time of her life when she was helping heal through her god given gift. Eventually Tom and Julie moved to Clarkston, WA to live out their years golfing and traveling and were active members of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. Julie was President of the social club and brought dinner theater and other fabulous activities to the club. She also went back to her love of painting. Julie attended art classes and began to display her artwork at local businesses, participated in juried shows and even painted the large mural on the golf course. She also volunteered for many years with the Clarkston High School DECA program. She related to kids, could give great business advice and overall how to act professional. She has left lasting impression on those teenagers she worked with. In August of 2015 Tom passed away after a long illness. Once again Julie started a new chapter in her life that would bring such joy and happiness by moving to Sun City West, AZ. She made many new friends and reconnected with old ones. She became a member of the local theater club, learned to play bocci ball and, of course, golfed, golfed and golfed. She left quite a lasting impression in her short time living in Arizona. Julie will be remembered most for her wonderful laugh, her sense of adventure and her ability to help others with her therapy. She touched so many lives and so many touched hers. She will also be remembered as a good friend, a wonderful grandmother, beautiful artist, making fabulous peanut brittle, a person of faith, a great golfer and putting ice in her red wine. Julie is survived by her son Brian Fairchild and daughter Victoria Haberman, their spouses Suzanne and Doug; and five grandchildren, Cameron (16), JP (15), Margaret (13), Victoria (13) and Brianna (12). She was so proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grown into fabulous kids. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her son, Peter (1989) and husband Tom (2015). We love you Mom and know you still had so many things you wanted to do. Thank you for always being there for us, your sacrifices, your advice and your love. We miss you so much. Donation can be made to Clarkston High School DECA. Program Clarkston DECA, Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut, Box 370, Clarkston, WA 99403. Please join us in celebration of Julie's life at The Barrister Winery (1213 W. Railroad Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)) at 5:30pm on Saturday, April 20th. Please join the family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on Julia's tribute wall at

