MALLOY, Julia A. Julia A. Malloy, known as Juel, was born June 1, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to John Gregor and Julia Russin Gregor. She passed away at home in Spokane Valley, Washington after a short illness, surrounded by her husband, Leonard, and family. Juel lived in Columbus, Ohio until she was 14, then moved to Olympia, WA. She graduated from Olympia High School and attended one year at Washington State College. On June 4, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart and they began their life together. They lived in Olympia, and Warrenton, Oregon and settled in the Spokane Valley. Juel loved a good giggle, a bad pun, her family and her faith. She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, Leonard; their children, Marlene (Patrick) O'Dea, Patrick, John (Susie), Daniel (Wendy), Mary Lou (Daniel) Ryan, 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Her parents and sister, Gerry, pre-deceased her. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, Idaho on May 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Rosary will be at the church on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Otis Orchards immediately after Mass. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be mailed to the Carmel of the Holy Trinity, 4027 S. Wilbur St., Spokane Valley, WA, 99206.



