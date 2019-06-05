Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Elizabeth (Peterson) Isherwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ISHERWOOD, Julia Elizabeth (Age 89) Julia Elizabeth Isherwood (nee Peterson) passed quietly on June 1, 2019 at 10:40pm at Holy Family Hospital after a long and happy life. Our Mom was born in Spokane on September 27, 1929, the eldest child of Gladys (nee Tank) and Leonard Peterson. She graduated second in her class at Rogers High School. Since she had skipped second grade and finished her high school credits early, she was barely 16 when she met graduation requirements after the winter semester 1945. She had been captain of her high school tennis team and spent many weekend days skating with her friends at Cook's Skating Rink (now Pattison's North). Julia Elizabeth (who went by her nickname "Judy") married John Rodman Isherwood on July 30, 1948. Their son Kevin John was born in August 1949, son Terrance Lee (Terry) in July 1953, daughter Robin Elizabeth in June 1955, and daughter Nancy Catherine came along in November 1961. Dad joined the U.S. Navy (Geiger Naval Air Station). He became active-duty in 1956, and was stationed in Long Beach, California, Mom and the family in tow. He switched to the Air Force in 1958 and moved back to Spokane and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. Judy and her family moved frequently during his 26-year military career. She loved the travel; her favorite spot: three years in Hawaii. At every stop, Mom made friends, joined the NCO Wives Club and other organizations, and got her kids involved in sports and clubs. Our house was often a gathering place. Mom had many close friends with whom she stayed in touch. She also had a long career of her own working for numerous banks and credit unions. Mom enjoyed bowling, playing cards (especially pinochle and bridge) taking cruises with Dad and their dearest friends the Scharp's and swimming in their backyard pool, a favorite spot for family celebrations! She also loved Yorkshire Terriers and had six over the years. Mom also loved reading her mystery books and watching crime shows on TV. Mom is survived by her children, sister Janice Simmons (nee Peterson) and numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Isherwood, who passed away in 2011. No one will miss Mom more than her children. While our mother was not wealthy in the monetary sense of the word, if the definition of wealth includes love and respect of your family, she was rich beyond words. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park.

ISHERWOOD, Julia Elizabeth (Age 89) Julia Elizabeth Isherwood (nee Peterson) passed quietly on June 1, 2019 at 10:40pm at Holy Family Hospital after a long and happy life. Our Mom was born in Spokane on September 27, 1929, the eldest child of Gladys (nee Tank) and Leonard Peterson. She graduated second in her class at Rogers High School. Since she had skipped second grade and finished her high school credits early, she was barely 16 when she met graduation requirements after the winter semester 1945. She had been captain of her high school tennis team and spent many weekend days skating with her friends at Cook's Skating Rink (now Pattison's North). Julia Elizabeth (who went by her nickname "Judy") married John Rodman Isherwood on July 30, 1948. Their son Kevin John was born in August 1949, son Terrance Lee (Terry) in July 1953, daughter Robin Elizabeth in June 1955, and daughter Nancy Catherine came along in November 1961. Dad joined the U.S. Navy (Geiger Naval Air Station). He became active-duty in 1956, and was stationed in Long Beach, California, Mom and the family in tow. He switched to the Air Force in 1958 and moved back to Spokane and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. Judy and her family moved frequently during his 26-year military career. She loved the travel; her favorite spot: three years in Hawaii. At every stop, Mom made friends, joined the NCO Wives Club and other organizations, and got her kids involved in sports and clubs. Our house was often a gathering place. Mom had many close friends with whom she stayed in touch. She also had a long career of her own working for numerous banks and credit unions. Mom enjoyed bowling, playing cards (especially pinochle and bridge) taking cruises with Dad and their dearest friends the Scharp's and swimming in their backyard pool, a favorite spot for family celebrations! She also loved Yorkshire Terriers and had six over the years. Mom also loved reading her mystery books and watching crime shows on TV. Mom is survived by her children, sister Janice Simmons (nee Peterson) and numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Isherwood, who passed away in 2011. No one will miss Mom more than her children. While our mother was not wealthy in the monetary sense of the word, if the definition of wealth includes love and respect of your family, she was rich beyond words. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close