ADAMS, Julia M. Julia Margaret Grandinetti entered into this world on October 11, 1928, in Spokane, Washington. She was born to her parents, Carmen and Carmella Grandinetti. Julia was welcomed by her brothers Ed and John and her sister, Fannie. Brothers Carl ("Sonny") and Bob would be born into the family later. Julia's "Heaven Day" came on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. As a young girl, Julia's father nicknamed her "Babe," the name by which her family and friends came to know her. To this very day, her grandsons, great grandsons, and many nieces and nephews still call her "Grandma Babe" and "Aunt Babe." Julia lived in Spokane her entire life. She attended Sheridan Elementary, Libby Junior High, and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. After graduation, she attended Kinman Business University. It was there that she met her lifetime love, Jim Adams. Jim was also a student at Kinman, but Julia learned some time later that her first day at Kinman was actually supposed to be Jim's last. However, after first seeing Julia and deciding he had to get to know her, he immediately contacted his instructors and told them that he thought he "would need another couple of weeks at Kinman before he was ready to leave!" With that, he set out to make her acquaintance! It was actually love at first for Julia as well. She tells us that she went home that very first day and told her mother that she had met the man she was going to marry! She did, in fact, marry Jim on June 10, 1950. Jim and Julia moved into their first and last home together at 1210 W. Wabash. Julia lived in that home until November of 2013, when she moved to Fairwinds Assisted Living Center. Julia and Jim were blessed with one child, Stephen James, and later a daughter-in-law, Linda. They were the proud grandparents to Jon McLain and Jeremy James. Jeremy's three sons, Connor, Colton, and Caden, are her only great-grandchildren. In the early 1950s, Jim and Julie purchased property in Rockford Bay at Coeur d'Alene Lake, where they eventually built two homes. Their time at the lake included countless gettogethers with family and friends. No matter who you were, everyone was considered family when they were with Jim and Julia. Family was extremely important to Julia. She loved to prepare her fabulous Italian meals that she had learned to make from her mother. Julia delighted in teaching her grandsons her secret recipes, as well. Her home-made raviolis, gnocchi, sauce and meatballs were certainly among the best. Julia's wonderful food was the centerpiece of every gathering. Her annual Christmas Eve parties included fabulous food, friendship and memory-making remembrances for family and friends. In her retirement years, Julia was a very active participant in local craft shows, where she sold her handmade crocheted items, particularly blankets and beautiful baby sweater sets. Over the years, Julia was employed at Lindgren Turner Mfg. Co., Jaremko Motors, the Desert Sahara Hotel and The Spokesman-Review. Julia was a member of St. Aloysius parish for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and her brothers and sister. Julia is survived by her son, Steve (Linda), grandsons Jon and Jeremy, great-grandsons Connor, Colton and Caden, sister-in-law Beverly Grandinetti, and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's research at or to the . Vigil services will be Friday, November 8 at 7pm, with visitation beginning at 6pm, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone, Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am also at St. Aloysius. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tributes can be made at

