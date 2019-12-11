PEGAU, Julia Our beloved mother, Julia Pegau, passed away quietly in the early morning hours of 12/2/19 while resting comfortably at Hospice House after a brief battle with lung cancer. Born as Julia Hill Boyers in Alabama, Mom had a vibrant life which included travels to many different places in the world--from living in Occupied Japan as a child to living in Georgia, Alaska and Washington as an adult. She is survived by our large extended family which includes generations of people touched by her artistic gifts as well as the larger Spokane community which has benefited from her decades of commitment as a ballet teacher at the Dance Center of Spokane. In lieu of a memorial, please remember her influence by playing an instrument, honing a craft, valuing art in your life, and dancing whenever you hear music.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019