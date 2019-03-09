Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Ruby (Blessing) KINSOLVING. View Sign

KINSOLVING, Julia Ruby (Blessing) Julia R. (Blessing) Kinsolving passed away on March 5, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Known to everyone as "Julie" she was born in Spokane on July 24, 1920, the daughter of Walter L. and Clara J. (Smelcer) Blessing of Medimont, Idaho. She spent her childhood in the Medimont area but has been a resident of St. Maries, Idaho for many years. Julie married C. Edwin Kinsolving, the son of Dr. C.J. and Julia E. (Eanes) Kinsolving, on January 1 1941 and took up farming in the Goosehaven District near St. Maries, Idaho. They continued farming even after moving to St. Maries where in 1963, Julie opened a clothing store on Main Street known as Julie's Mode O' Day which she owned for 20 years. However, she often said her most treasured vocation was being a mother and grandmother. She was active in St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Maries and was a member for many years of the prayer group. Julie is survived by her brother, Fred T. Blessing (Wilma) of Spokane Valley, WA; three children, Laurence E. Kinsolving (Ruth) of Marianna, FL, Terri C (Kinsolving) Wagoner (Jack) of Ione, WA, and Dan M. Kinsolving (Tamara) of Spokane Valley, WA; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Maries, ID. A luncheon reception will follow. The family wishes to honor Julie's request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, c/o Father Jerome Montez, 214 Pine Street, Wallace, ID 83873. YATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Julie's online memorial and sign her guestbook at

