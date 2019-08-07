Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Players and Spectators in the Fireside room Send Flowers Obituary

WITRUK, Julian "Wit" (Age 89) Wit passed away peacefully in his sleep July 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Wit was born February 10, 1930 in Canaan, Connecticut to Julian and Mary Witruk. He grew up on a dairy farm and went from milking cows to making maple syrup throughout his childhood. He had a great love for building things and working with wood. When he was in his late teens he worked in the wood shop producing items for Sears. He designed a silverware chest for them. He joined the Air Force at the age of 18 and spent four years in service. He was the designated builder of the Officers cabinets. He met and married his wife, Dolly, while he was in the service. They married June 5, 1955 and made their home in Spokane, Washington. Wit worked in the construction business and retired at the age of 62. He continued doing odd jobs here and there and was known as "Master Carpenter" because of the quality of his work. He was instrumental in the three renovations at Hugo's Bowling Alley on the South Hill. He had a great love for bowling and was on leagues from 18 to 89 years old. He also enjoyed fishing and growing tomatoes. Wit loved to share stories about his childhood in Connecticut and many from his years as a carpenter, especially about the inspectors. He is survived by his four children: Diane Conley (Dan), Linda Teegarden (Britt), Russ Witruk (Carole) and Jeff Witruk (Tanya). He also had 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Mary, brothers, Harry, Nick, Alex, his sister Lena, and his wife of 56 years, Dolly. There will be a celebration of his life at Players and Spectators in the Fireside room, August 24 at 1:00.

