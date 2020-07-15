SMITT, Juliann (Age 65) Juliann Smitt passed away on July 12, 2020, in Spokane, WA, at Hospice House North. During her final weeks, Julie's family and friends poured out their love for her through visits, flowers, gifts, photos, cards, emails, texts, and phone calls. Julie was born to John William and Gloria Smitt in Spokane, WA, and was raised on the South Hill with her brother Rod. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1973 and Washington State University in 1977. Her communications degree prepared her for diverse jobs: reporter/photographer, Grant County Journal, Ephrata, WA; publicity director, Greyhound Park, Post Falls, ID; marketing assistant, 3-E Design Group, Spokane, WA; writer/editor, WSU Foundation, Pullman, WA. Julie served her community through Kiwanis and was a Circle K advisor at WSU. In the summertime she enjoyed relaxing at the family cabin on Loon Lake. In the fall and winter, she cheered on her beloved Cougs: attending home games and flying to bowl games. Year around she kept in touch with family and friends. She loved to go visiting in her crimson pickup with alumni plates. Wherever she went, she was a welcome guest. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roderick John Smitt. She is survived by her half-brother Dr. Paul Williams (Gina) of Camino Island, WA; her half-sister Paula Teneer of Orcas Island, WA; and her many cousins, Gary Smitt (Donna) of Kennewick, WA, Vivian Smitt of Spokane, WA, Barbara Wade of Bellevue, WA, Nancy Kenmotsu of Yakima, WA, Jeannie Kenmotsu of Portland, OR, the Whiteside family, and the Nissen family. A family graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane. Heritage Funeral Home will oversee arrangements on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Julie's honor to WSU Foundation, PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99163-1925 for the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications Dean's Excellence Fund; or to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.



