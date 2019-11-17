Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie A. TYRRELL. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

TYRRELL, Julie A. (Whitehouse) Julie, age 75, died October 19, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born November 6, 1943 in Spokane to Earl Austin and Lillian (Del Von Pinon) Whitehouse. Julie spent her formative years schooling at Davis, Hutton, and Lewis and Clark. She had many loyal friends that lasted over the years. She was a cheerleader at Hutton and Lewis and Clark. She went on to attend college at Whitworth and Washington State Universities. She met Arthur Tyrrell at WSU and their 55 year marriage began June 13, 1964. They made their home in Harrington WA while raising four boys. She loved to read books and always had one with her when she found herself transporting two of her children to special Spokane schools for the hearing impaired. Her health was declining over the years and her last 10 years were especially stressful. She died peacefully in her sleep the morning of October 19, 2019 at AAA Crystal Rose AFH in Spokane. Julie is survived by husband Arthur R. Tyrrell; children, John, Steve, Paul, and Thomas Tyrrell; sister Jeannie Whitehouse; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Lillian Whitehouse. The family-only service was held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Heritage Funeral Home followed by a 1:00 PM burial service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Harrington WA.

