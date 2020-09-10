1/2
Julie Ann BLIESNER
1966 - 2020
BLIESNER, Julie Ann (Age 54) Julie Ann Bliesner passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valley Hospital. Julie was born January 12, 1966 to her late parents Richard and Pauline Christianson in Wenatchee, WA. She was one of seven children and grew up in her childhood home in Spokane Valley, WA. She was married to her loving husband Rob for 26 years and raised four girls: Sara, Whitney, Shelby, and Jenny (Whitney preceding her in death). She also loved on her only grandson Reilly with all of her heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as crocheting beautiful afghan blankets and observing the wildlife at their home in Valleyford, WA. Julie's family describes her as kind, humorous, loving, and "one tough cookie". She will forever be missed. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2511 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. All are welcome.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
