Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Ann HUYSMAN. View Sign

HUYSMAN, Julie Ann (Age 65) 1953 2019 Our amazing Mom, Mahmaw, Sister, Aunt, and friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. She was born to Rose (Erhardt) and Matthew Barth in Spokane, WA, a surprise to her brother Denny whose birthday wish was for a bike but he got yet another sister instead. She attended Shadle Park High School, where she graduated in 1971. She ventured across the country and worked for the FBI, something she was very proud of. She returned to Spokane where she started her family. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years; she was very involved in the girls' school lives, where she served on the PTA Board and volunteered for school functions. She returned to school herself where she attended and graduated Trend College with honors, going on to become a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked in the medical field for over a decade, which she loved doing, as she enjoyed caring for others. She filled her time cross-stitching, quilting, sewing, and craft ing in any manner imaginable. She loved collecting things, from family heirlooms to photographs, souvenirs to trinkets. She began scrapbooking later in life and enjoyed creating pages for everyone in the family. She was an excellent cook and baker; she was so stubborn, that she continued cooking Thanksgiving Dinner even after a visit to urgent care after cutting off part of her finger (her girls all inherited this trait). She also enjoyed traveling, a pastime she recently picked up, following travels to Washington DC, Hawaii, Boston, Niagara Falls, New York, London, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, and Las Vegas, in addition to the many trips to North Dakota, Seattle and Portland to see family. Her family poked fun at her Bingo habit, but she was quite the player, and loved to WIN! She began playing Pinochle with the "girls" at her condo unit, which she looked forward to every week, even though she was the "youngest one in the group." Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dennis, and her sister Darlene. She is survived by her three girls, Amanda (Brian) Bowerman, Serina (Brandon) Tregellas, and Cami Huysman; her former husband, Robert Huysman; her four grandkids, Cameron, Alison, Austin, and Lillie; her sisters, Vicki, Michele, and Theresa; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and four-legged animals she had grown to love, including Harley (her favorite), Scout, Charm, Marcus, and Lu. Julie's sudden passing leaves a large void in so many lives; she'll be missed by all those who knew and loved her so very much. She is sparkling in her ruby red slippers although Oz misses her dearly. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, at Spokane Cremation, 2832 N. Ruby, from 5-6pm, and one hour prior to the service at the Parish. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 11:00 am at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta St, Spokane, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name may be made to St. Charles Parish.

HUYSMAN, Julie Ann (Age 65) 1953 2019 Our amazing Mom, Mahmaw, Sister, Aunt, and friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. She was born to Rose (Erhardt) and Matthew Barth in Spokane, WA, a surprise to her brother Denny whose birthday wish was for a bike but he got yet another sister instead. She attended Shadle Park High School, where she graduated in 1971. She ventured across the country and worked for the FBI, something she was very proud of. She returned to Spokane where she started her family. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years; she was very involved in the girls' school lives, where she served on the PTA Board and volunteered for school functions. She returned to school herself where she attended and graduated Trend College with honors, going on to become a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked in the medical field for over a decade, which she loved doing, as she enjoyed caring for others. She filled her time cross-stitching, quilting, sewing, and craft ing in any manner imaginable. She loved collecting things, from family heirlooms to photographs, souvenirs to trinkets. She began scrapbooking later in life and enjoyed creating pages for everyone in the family. She was an excellent cook and baker; she was so stubborn, that she continued cooking Thanksgiving Dinner even after a visit to urgent care after cutting off part of her finger (her girls all inherited this trait). She also enjoyed traveling, a pastime she recently picked up, following travels to Washington DC, Hawaii, Boston, Niagara Falls, New York, London, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, and Las Vegas, in addition to the many trips to North Dakota, Seattle and Portland to see family. Her family poked fun at her Bingo habit, but she was quite the player, and loved to WIN! She began playing Pinochle with the "girls" at her condo unit, which she looked forward to every week, even though she was the "youngest one in the group." Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dennis, and her sister Darlene. She is survived by her three girls, Amanda (Brian) Bowerman, Serina (Brandon) Tregellas, and Cami Huysman; her former husband, Robert Huysman; her four grandkids, Cameron, Alison, Austin, and Lillie; her sisters, Vicki, Michele, and Theresa; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and four-legged animals she had grown to love, including Harley (her favorite), Scout, Charm, Marcus, and Lu. Julie's sudden passing leaves a large void in so many lives; she'll be missed by all those who knew and loved her so very much. She is sparkling in her ruby red slippers although Oz misses her dearly. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, at Spokane Cremation, 2832 N. Ruby, from 5-6pm, and one hour prior to the service at the Parish. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 11:00 am at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta St, Spokane, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name may be made to St. Charles Parish. Funeral Home Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service

2832 N Ruby

Spokane , WA 99207

(509) 324-9375 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close