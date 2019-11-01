Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Lynae FIRZLAFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FIRZLAFF, Julie Lynae Julie went to be with the Lord on October 29th, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington on May 14th, 1960 to her loving parents Jim and Betty Firzlaff. Despite being challenged with medical issues from birth she overcame them. She attended Otis Orchards Elementary School. Later her family moved to Genesee in 1972, and again moved to Orofino in 1976, where she attended high school and played a little softball coached by her mom. Julie returned to the Spokane area in the 90s. She married in 1992, but later divorced. Later in life she would enjoy some time in Yuma Arizona with her parents, soaking up the sun. She enjoyed cooking, Seahawks, Gonzaga basketball. She loved God and liked to attend church services. Her best friend was her mother and grandmother, to whom she was a wonderful helper. Julie ALWAYS had the biggest heart. She could make a friend wherever she went. She loved her family and was EVERYONE'S best cheerleader! She is survived by her father Jim; brothers, Cory Firzlaff (Hadley), Danny Firzlaff (Tami) Jim ll Firzlaff (Jamie). Her niece Jamie Grubar (Mark); nephews Jared Firzlaf, Travis Firzlaff, Tannar Firzlaff (Kira), Tysen Firzlaff and Trent Firzlaff. Along with uncles, aunts, cousins, great nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Julie's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army - 222 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Washington 99207. Bring a picture and a story to share.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2019

