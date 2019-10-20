BETTS, Julie Lynn On October 12th, 2019 Julie Lynn Betts passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Julie was born February 15th, 1963 in Billings, MT to James Patrick Hartung and Carol Ann Steffani. She graduated from Billings West High School in 1981 and in the fall married the love of her life and best friend, Donald Betts. Julie enjoyed working with children as a teacher's aide for the Billings school district, as well as school district 81 in Spokane, WA where she resided with her husband since 2001. Julie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was an avid Seahawks fan and enjoyed spending time playing her lucky numbers at the casino with family and friends. Taking care of her family was her passion! Julie is survived by her parents, her husband, Don, two children, Justin Betts and Brande Betts, two grandchildren Breanna Millard and L. J. Snow, three sisters, Barb Ovens, Dawn Holy and Lori Miller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her sense of humor, maternal guidance, and love of life will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government WA, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019