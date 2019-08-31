SALDANA, Julie (Age 92) Our loving mother, wife, grandma, great-grandma and auntie passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita and her husband, Albert. She is survived by her five daughters, numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There will be a private memorial and inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of North Idaho. Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 31, 2019