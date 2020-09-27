SPARKS, Julie (Age 68) Julie Sparks passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, WA on September 18th, 2020. She was born December 17th, 1951 in Everett, WA. The oldest of three children to Roland and Ruth Hintze. James Sparks her husband of 28 years, and two daughters Nessa (Reuel) Dillon, Nicole (Douglas) Oliver, two stepdaughters Christina Hillhouse, Melissa (Jason) Smith and fifteen grandchildren, Nessa's children: Patrick, Kieran, Ariel, Gideon, Baruch, Nechmyah, Chavah, Channah and Gaviel; Nicole's children: Isaac, Kaitlyn and Andrew; Christina's three children: Melissa's children: Lisa. Hoeg, Shandall Barneck, Jonathan Smith. She is also survived by her sister Cathy (John) Strohmaier. Preceded in death by her sister Karen Hintze, her mother Ruth Hintze, and Father Roland Hintze. Julie grew up in Ritzville, WA and graduated High School at Ritzville High School. She then went on to get her teaching degree at Central Washington University. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving, kind wife, mother and grandmother. Julie loved to listen to music and she especially enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She would sing for her Lutheran Church and at other events such as Joel E. Ferris Ham on Regal play and The Heart Follies through Sacred Heart Medical Center. Julie will be deeply missed by all that knew her. May she rest in peace. Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney, Spokane, WA 99224. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Julie May Sparks to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane WA 99202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store