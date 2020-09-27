1/2
Julie SPARKS
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARKS, Julie (Age 68) Julie Sparks passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, WA on September 18th, 2020. She was born December 17th, 1951 in Everett, WA. The oldest of three children to Roland and Ruth Hintze. James Sparks her husband of 28 years, and two daughters Nessa (Reuel) Dillon, Nicole (Douglas) Oliver, two stepdaughters Christina Hillhouse, Melissa (Jason) Smith and fifteen grandchildren, Nessa's children: Patrick, Kieran, Ariel, Gideon, Baruch, Nechmyah, Chavah, Channah and Gaviel; Nicole's children: Isaac, Kaitlyn and Andrew; Christina's three children: Melissa's children: Lisa. Hoeg, Shandall Barneck, Jonathan Smith. She is also survived by her sister Cathy (John) Strohmaier. Preceded in death by her sister Karen Hintze, her mother Ruth Hintze, and Father Roland Hintze. Julie grew up in Ritzville, WA and graduated High School at Ritzville High School. She then went on to get her teaching degree at Central Washington University. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving, kind wife, mother and grandmother. Julie loved to listen to music and she especially enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She would sing for her Lutheran Church and at other events such as Joel E. Ferris Ham on Regal play and The Heart Follies through Sacred Heart Medical Center. Julie will be deeply missed by all that knew her. May she rest in peace. Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney, Spokane, WA 99224. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Julie May Sparks to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane WA 99202.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Spokane Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane
4407 N. Division St., Suite 103
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved