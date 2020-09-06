1/1
June Ann (Kirkinburg) WARNER
WARNER, June Ann June Ann Warner (Kirkingburg), born June 12, 1929, passed away at the age of 91 on June 20, 2020 at her home at Touchmark on South Hill, Spokane. She was born in Long Beach, CA, to Herman and Martha Kirkingburg and at an early age moved with her parents to Bismarck, North Dakota, where her brother Jerry and sister Mario were born. The family later relocated to Spokane, Washington where she attended West Valley High School, graduating in 1947. She attended Eastern Washington State College and Kinman Business School. In 1951, June married John (Jack) Warner with whom she shared 67 years of marriage until Jack's passing in 2018. She was a loving, caring and involved mother and grandmother who enjoyed celebrating holidays with family dinners, planning birthday parties, family gatherings and vacations. June was very creative and enjoyed decorating, gardening, sewing and creating fine stitcheries with her stitchery group. She touched many children's lives in her 23 years as the school secretary at Ness Primary School in Spokane Valley. After retiring in 1990, June and Jack enjoyed many years together traveling throughout the world. They loved to entertain, spend time with friends and family, and were members of Spokane Enological Society. Together they enjoyed working out at the Valley YMCA and June swimming with her 'Aqua Girls'. June was preceded in death by her husband Jack, brother Jerry Kirkingburg, sister Mario Haye and her brother Robert (Bob) Krell of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by daughter Julie Stirpe and her husband Wayne; son Jeffrey Warner and his wife Leslie; grandsons Jason Stirpe and his wife Alyssa, and Branson Warner; and great-grandson Myles Warner Stirpe. June's family is thankful for the loving care and companionship of her caregivers Faiza, Natasha, Lanaia, Kelsey, Meeri and Vanessa; and the Touchmark nurses and staff. Family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Spokane. There is no service planned at this time.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
