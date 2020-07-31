PIXLER, June Elizabeth (Sifford) June 25, 1937-July 22, 2020 June went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 22, 2020. June passed away peacefully at the age of 83 with her family at her bedside. June was born in 1937 to George and Elizabeth Sifford. She is preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers: Clyde, Floyd, Ralph and Gene and two sisters, Grace and Mary. She grew up in Worley, Idaho until high school when she moved to Spokane and graduated from Northwest Christian. June had a strong faith and was highly active in her church, she loved to sing old gospel songs and play the piano. She married Wendell Clark in 1957 and they had five children. June was a stay-at-home mom, who also ran a small daycare. After raising her children, she went back to school and graduated from Spokane Community College to work in data entry. In 1974 she married Norman Pixler and welcomed his six children into the family. She enjoyed camping with her family and traveled throughout the United States. She also enjoyed gardening and was quite proud of her roses. After retirement she enjoyed singing at the Gospel Opry. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who adored her 43 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Norman Pixler; her five children Wendy (John) Kent, Linda (Kip) Simon, Kathy McDermott, Brian (Rio) Clark and Darren (Susie) Clark, along with Norman's six children, Roger, Ronald, Robin, Debbie, David and Diane and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Lifeway Chapel, 501 W. 15th Ave, Post Falls, ID, on Friday, July 31st at 10:00 AM.



