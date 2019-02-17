Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June LABISH. View Sign

LABISH, June June Labish, long time resident of Cheney, Washington passed away on February 9, 2019 at Hospice of Spokane. June was born on May 13, 1920 to Ernest and Nola Steward in Four Lakes, Washington. She met Joe Labish at a Four Lakes Grange Hall dance, and they were married on November 4, 1939. They continued to dance for 68 years. June was a dedicated housewife that cared for her family and hired hands. She was a member of East Cheney Grange, and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She held various offices and taught CCD at St. Rose. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her children Judy Nokleby (Bud) on the Labish farm. Jim Labish (Kay) of Cheney, WA. Jenifer Alexander of Cheney, WA. Nine grandchildren, Brian (Cathy), Kathy (Andy), John (Vanessa), Jerry Scott (Gloria), Joe (Cam), Nikki (Brandon), Carson (Tiffany), James (Gretchen) and Kasia (Ric). Her great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Cody, Tai Jon, Joe Henry, Hudson, Caleb, Jonah, Marley, Elliot and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her infant son, David Labish and her daughter, Joyce LeMaster. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane in her memory. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Cheney Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2., at St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church in Cheney. Burial will be at Marshall Cemetery. Online guestbook at

LABISH, June June Labish, long time resident of Cheney, Washington passed away on February 9, 2019 at Hospice of Spokane. June was born on May 13, 1920 to Ernest and Nola Steward in Four Lakes, Washington. She met Joe Labish at a Four Lakes Grange Hall dance, and they were married on November 4, 1939. They continued to dance for 68 years. June was a dedicated housewife that cared for her family and hired hands. She was a member of East Cheney Grange, and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She held various offices and taught CCD at St. Rose. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her children Judy Nokleby (Bud) on the Labish farm. Jim Labish (Kay) of Cheney, WA. Jenifer Alexander of Cheney, WA. Nine grandchildren, Brian (Cathy), Kathy (Andy), John (Vanessa), Jerry Scott (Gloria), Joe (Cam), Nikki (Brandon), Carson (Tiffany), James (Gretchen) and Kasia (Ric). Her great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Cody, Tai Jon, Joe Henry, Hudson, Caleb, Jonah, Marley, Elliot and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her infant son, David Labish and her daughter, Joyce LeMaster. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane in her memory. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Cheney Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2., at St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church in Cheney. Burial will be at Marshall Cemetery. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com . CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cheney, WA. Funeral Home Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney

1632 W 1st St.

Cheney , WA 99004

(509) 235-2992 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close