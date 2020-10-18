1/2
June M. Rooney
1923 - 2020
ROONEY, June M. (Age 97) June M. Rooney of Spokane WA passed peacefully to the Lord on October 12, 2020. She was born to Thomas and Donna Manis in Juneau Alaska on August 25, 1923. June married Lieutenant Edward Emmert Rooney just before WWII. Two weeks before the birth of their first child, she received a letter stating that her husband was missing in action and presumed dead. However, he did return home and they were married for 66 years. They had two sons: Edward W. (Suzanne) and Robert W. (Rita) Rooney. She had six grandchildren: Christine, Ryan, Eric, Tera, Lisa and William. Nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked as an orthodontist assistant and was active in the policewomen's guild. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Horizon Hospice of Spokane and the Cozy Place for their loving care.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
