June Marie (Lemley) ROLOFF
1932 - 2020
ROLOFF, June Marie (Lemley) June Marie Lemley Roloff, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020. She was 87. A 20-year resident of Cheney, Wash-ington, June was born in Ridgefield, Washington on November 11, 1932, to Les and Ruth Lemley. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Norman; daughter Kelly Morgan and her husband John, daughter Jan Couture and her husband Jacques, cherished grandchildren Michael and Olivia; treasured friend Cheri Wickstrom; her constant companion Katie (the Schnauzer), and many other friends and family. June worked as an administrative assistant for companies including Boeing, Farmer's Insurance, and Kaiser Aluminum. But, her most treasured roles were as a wife, mom, and especially Meama (grandmother). The things that brought a smile to her face and joy in her life were her family and friends as well as baking, gardening, and sewing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a charity close to your heart. There will be a private family service. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
