GREEN, June Merina (Beckman) (Age 95) Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, June Green, died peacefully on February 22, 2019. June was born in Spokane, Washington on July 13, 1923, to Ethel and John Beckman. When she was two, her father was killed in a mining accident at Burke, Idaho. Her mother remarried a few years later to Clarence Whitesel, who became the Grandpa we all knew and loved. His work took them briefly to Powell River, British Columbia. After starting grade school in B.C., she returned to Spokane attending Holmes Elementary, Havermale Jr. High and graduating from North Central High School in 1942. She loved to share stories of growing up in a household with extended family, including her Uncle Jack and her maternal grandmother, Merina. As a child, June always shared a bedroom with her grandmother. While in her teens, June was an active member of Rainbow Girls, advancing through their ranks and becoming a member of their drill team. June was honored to be a Lilac Princess during the Spokane Lilac Festival. Over the years, she was involved with Daughters of the Nile, PEO and was a volunteer with the Red Cross during World War II. In later years, she was a Kootenai Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. June met her sweetheart, Ford Green, at a dance held at Liberty Lake, WA when she was 16. They were married a few years later in February 1942 when June was 18 and finishing high school. Ford, a member of the Army Corps of Engineers, was sent overseas days after they wed. While stateside during the war, June and Ford lived in New York, South Carolina and Colorado. They eventually returned to the greater Spokane area where they enjoyed spending summers at Twin Lakes, Idaho. Ford's work took them briefly to Nevada and Arizona, but they were always drawn back to the Northwest. They raised three children together: Ron, Shari and Patti. Ford passed away in 1990, and June moved to Coeur d'Alene to be closer to family. As a passionate animal lover, June was always willing to adopt stray cats and dogs. While living at Twin Lakes, she helped the local ducks that didn't fly south for the winter, and even rescued some rabbits because the owners were going to eat them. June had a great love of collectibles and antiques; shopping was her favorite hobby and pastime. This love led to her working at The Attic in Spokane and later at Wiggett's Antique Mall in Coeur d'Alene. When Fred Meyer opened their doors in Coeur d'Alene, June became well known as "Grandma June" to hundreds of children and their parents, as she worked in their Playland department for over a decade. She loved the work and enjoyed being recognized all over town by the former children (and all the parents of the children) she cared for. During her time at Fred Meyer she was given the nickname "Junebug", which remained with her to the end. She retired from Fred Meyer in 2009 at the age of 86. She is survived by her children: Ron Green (Trish Williams), Shari Harris, and Patti DeBoer (Mike); and daughter-in-law Nina Green; grandchildren: Todd Green (Tonia), Mike Green (Brenda), Rebecca Innes (Adam), Sarah Harris and Meaghan DeBoer; great-grandchildren: Tareyn, Tristen, Tegan, Alex, Kelsey and Graysen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandchildren Jeff and Debi Green. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in June's memory be made to the Kootenai Humane Society, as it was an organization she loved and supported for many years. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Life Care Center of Post Falls for the loving care and comfort they provided to June, including a CNA who was one of the children June looked after at Fred Meyer. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 1, at 2 pm, at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 Jenalan Ave., Post Falls. There will be a viewing on Thursday, February 28, from 4-6 pm also at Bell Tower. Entombment at Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, WA. You may visit June's online memorial and share condolences at

