1/2
June Roberta ADAMSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMSON, June Roberta June Roberta Adamson, age 81, of Spokane, Washington, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home in Spokane. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on June 27, 1939. June graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane in 1957. She retired from working with the phone company (US West / Qwest / CenturyLink) after 30 years of dedicated service in Riverside, CA, Tempe, AZ and Seattle, WA. June then worked part-time as a medical transcriptionist. She is survived by her two brothers: James L. Reilly of Deer Park, Washington, and Peter Floyd Reilly of Orlando, Florida. June also leaves 13 nieces and nephews to cherish her loving memory. She was preceded in death by her: son, Riko Sherrod Adamson; parents, Frank Reilly and Barbara Cox Reilly (Spokane, WA); sister, Barbara Frances Larson Reno (Othello, WA), and brothers, Nathan Reilly (Spokane, WA), and Lewis Fay Reilly (Deer Park, WA). In accordance with June's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. She will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved