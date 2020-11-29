ADAMSON, June Roberta June Roberta Adamson, age 81, of Spokane, Washington, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home in Spokane. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on June 27, 1939. June graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane in 1957. She retired from working with the phone company (US West / Qwest / CenturyLink) after 30 years of dedicated service in Riverside, CA, Tempe, AZ and Seattle, WA. June then worked part-time as a medical transcriptionist. She is survived by her two brothers: James L. Reilly of Deer Park, Washington, and Peter Floyd Reilly of Orlando, Florida. June also leaves 13 nieces and nephews to cherish her loving memory. She was preceded in death by her: son, Riko Sherrod Adamson; parents, Frank Reilly and Barbara Cox Reilly (Spokane, WA); sister, Barbara Frances Larson Reno (Othello, WA), and brothers, Nathan Reilly (Spokane, WA), and Lewis Fay Reilly (Deer Park, WA). In accordance with June's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. She will be missed.



