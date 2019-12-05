FIELDS, June Rose

1929 - 2019

June Rose Childers Miller Fields, a lifelong Spokane resident, passed away on November 26, 2019 in her home town. June was born to Emmett and Helen Childers on May 23, 1929 in Spokane. Her father passed away when she was 7 and her mother remarried Roland Miller, who raised June as his own. She had two younger sisters, Pauline and Joyce. When June was in the 8th grade she met a classmate, Ray Fields, and a spark was lit that lasted the rest of their lives. They married in 1953. June graduated from Riverside High School in 1948 and began a 32 year career as a telephone operator at Pacific Northwest Bell. She was a member of The Pioneers, a Bell employee organization that supported charitable causes. The operator members of the Pioneers nicknamed themselves, "The Call Girls", with June being in the original group, where she made life long friends.

Ray and June were blessed with three children, Dwight born 1954, Gary born 1955, and Laurie born 1958. One of their highlights was in 1965 when they took a 6 week trip to Alaska on the AlCan highway in a 10 foot camper with all three kids - and a cat!

June retired in 1986 and began her new adventures. She and Ray bought a boat, the "June Bug", that was moored off of Vancouver Island. They explored the coastal area for the next 7 summers, pulling into small coves to drop anchor for the night. June and Ray next became nomads for another 7 years by selling their home, buying a 5th wheel and traveling the 50 states and all Canadian provinces. During retirement, Laurie blessed her with two grandchildren, Desi and Vienne. June doted on them and filled their lives with that special love only a grandmother can give.

June is remembered most for her warmth, kind heart and positive, adventurist attitude. She traveled to Ireland to visit Laurie and later to Guatemala, with Laurie, to hold her adopted granddaughter before bringing her to America. Her smile and light chuckle always lit up the room, making everyone feel good inside. She went out of her way to make sure everyone she met felt like they belonged and comfortable. If you ever met June, you could not help but love her. She was a 100% "Spokaner " and will be missed by all.

June is survived by her loving husband and the love of her life Ray, son Gary (Jane) Fields, daughter Laurie Fields Morales (Mariano), grandchildren Desi and Vienne Morales, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. June is reunited in heaven with her parents, son Dwight, and sisters Joyce and Pauline.

A celebration of June's life will be held on January 4, 2020, 11:00 am at the Chattaroy Community Church, 3711 E. Chattaroy Road, Chattaroy, WA. In Iieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Salvation Army, or SCRAPS.

